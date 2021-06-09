EASTON – One of the many problems of a long life is the loss of an increasing number of dear, memorable people. The Talbot County Chapter of The Maryland Ornithology (Talbot County Bird Club, TCBC) is nro exception. Recently we have lost Chandler Robbins, Maryland’s most recognized ornithologist; Les Roslund, our Club’s finest ambassador; and Priscilla Thut, field companion extraordinaire. Club President Bettye Maki suggested we honor comrades past by showing our appreciation for treasured colleagues who are still able to receive our appreciation in person. On the occasion of the club’s 65th Anniversary, she recommended the Talbot County Bird Club honor Jan Reese in this manner.
Jan was born, grew up and lived for many decades on Tilghman Island and remains a lifelong resident of Talbot County. Like TCBC members Donald Meritt, Terry Allen, and Jeff Effinger among others, it was high school teacher Richard Kleen who introduced him to birds and instilled that interest into a lifelong endeavor. While he paid his bills through work as an automobile body and fender repairman, involvement in a classified project for the US Department of Defense during the Vietnam Conflict and service in the construction industry, he remained active with independent bird research. This research began in the early 1960’s with collaborations with the Fish and Wildlife Service scientists at the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center under which he and Donald Meritt operated an Operation Recovery bird banding station at Fairbanks on Tilghman Island. It continued with a long-term study of Osprey reproductive success during the pesticide era of the 1960-1970’s.
Jan’s interest in the decline in Osprey abundance was hatched in in the late 1950’s. By the time the 1960’s rolled around he had undertaken an extended study of local Osprey populations. With the aid of an outboard motorboat loaned by Patuxent Wildlife Research Center, gas fueled by funds from the MOS and help from relatives and friends he studied first-hand the nesting success of Ospreys from egg to fledgling within a 213 square mile study area of Talbot County waterfront. His targets were active nests that he visited at least once every 12 days from March through August for 20 years. Most of the nest locations involved offshore structures such as duck blinds, channel markers and artificial nesting platforms. In fact, he and Meritt personally constructed over 285 such platforms on offshore pilings that remained from ice-destroyed duck blinds and/or newly installed pilings. Some of these nesting platforms were financed through a grant from the local Easton Waterfowl Festival.
These first-hand visits to nests were not without consequences. Colleague Terry Allen relates one incident on Broad Creek in which a very protective female Osprey, talons ablaze, struck Jan from behind, propelling him into the duck blind and leaving quite a gash on the back of his head. A far more favorable consequence was success – after many years – in convincing the US Coast Guard to stop destroying Osprey nests on channel markers and other navigation structures. No doubt the dogged persistence of himself (curmudgeon?) and others carried the day although the exact words used in persuasion are blissfully unrecorded. The results of his Osprey research as well as work on other species received peer-review and were published in national ornithological journals in the 1970’s. These papers remain classics, not only in Osprey studies but also as examples of productive long-term field research on natural populations.
In the 1990’s Jan began an environmental consulting business that involved field reconnaissance, testing and evaluation of physical and natural resources and writing assessments required for land development or preservation. His broad knowledge of flora and fauna served him well and that knowledge became a hallmark of his relationship with members of the TCBC. Many of us remember his bird walks in which he also identified various insects, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, marine organisms, and plants, illuminating each species with a story. They were walks through natural history with the most personable guide possible.
When the Maryland Port Authority began a study in 1998 to use dredged material from ship channel maintenance to restore rapidly disappearing Poplar Island, state and federal wildlife managers hoped to document the creation of habitat and the response of bird populations. After the actual project got underway Jan was contracted in 2002 to do the bird monitoring. With a clicker for each hand (and another in his head, he says), binoculars and spotting scope in tow, he bicycled the nine-mile-long perimeter dike road bi-weekly year-round for 12 years. He preferred direct counts to population estimates based on sampling. “One reason I liked this job – I experienced the death of the original Poplar Island, and then I saw it reborn.”
Scientist, naturalist, trip leader, teacher, and friend: This is what Jan Reese has meant, and continues to mean, to the Talbot County Bird Club. He has been responsible for the recruitment of many new members over the years. More significantly, he continues to be responsible for keeping them here. COVID-19 has forced him to restrict his activities, but member comments like, “Jan showed us nesting goldfinches in that tree over there,” will remain for a long, long time. We miss him, and we wish him well.
