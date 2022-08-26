Jehovah Witnesses return to knocking on doors

Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their door-to-door ministry beginning Sept.1, marking the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept.1; the two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work will end just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study.

