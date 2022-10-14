Jesuit priests offer a blessing at the Old Wye Mill. From left, Friends of Wye Mill volunteers John Nizer, Mike Bilek, Mary Alice Casey, Ellen Smith and James Casey receive a blessing for their work in presenting and preserving the history of Wye Mill by Father Ron Anton, standing on the platform. Other priests who toured the mill are shown in the background.
Rodrigue Ntungu of Congo stands beside a mill stone outside the Old Wye Mill . Ntungu was traveling with other Jesuit priests from Georgetown University in D.C., touring various historic sites on the Eastern Shore.
Friends of Wye Mill volunteer John Nizer, left, talks about the historic mill to Jesuit priests from Georgetown University. Nizer explains the history of the mill that is still functioning and operating as a tourist attraction.
Jesuit priests from Georgetown University visit Old Wye Mill. Friends of Wye Mill volunteer John Nizer holds a sifter used inside the mill to help make cornmeal. Wye Mill was built in the late 1700s and is still functioning today. Tours can be arranged for groups by contacting the Wye Mill information center.
Jesuit priests offer a blessing at the Old Wye Mill. From left, Friends of Wye Mill volunteers John Nizer, Mike Bilek, Mary Alice Casey, Ellen Smith and James Casey receive a blessing for their work in presenting and preserving the history of Wye Mill by Father Ron Anton, standing on the platform. Other priests who toured the mill are shown in the background.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Rodrigue Ntungu of Congo stands beside a mill stone outside the Old Wye Mill . Ntungu was traveling with other Jesuit priests from Georgetown University in D.C., touring various historic sites on the Eastern Shore.
PhotoS by DOUG BISHOP
Friends of Wye Mill volunteer John Nizer, left, talks about the historic mill to Jesuit priests from Georgetown University. Nizer explains the history of the mill that is still functioning and operating as a tourist attraction.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Jesuit priests from Georgetown University visit Old Wye Mill. Friends of Wye Mill volunteer John Nizer holds a sifter used inside the mill to help make cornmeal. Wye Mill was built in the late 1700s and is still functioning today. Tours can be arranged for groups by contacting the Wye Mill information center.
WYE MILL — Jesuit priests from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., visited the Old Wye Mill in Queen Anne’s County recently as part of a larger tour of historic Catholic Church sites founded on the Eastern Shore going back to when Maryland was still a colony of Great Britain.
The tour was arranged by Father Ron Anton of Georgetown University, who first led the 28 priests to St. Francis Xavier Church, also known as Old Bohemia, in Warwick in Cecil County.
Anton recounted, “This is where John Carroll attended elementary school in his childhood. Carroll, cousin of Charles Carroll, one of the writers of the Declaration of Independence, and John later went on to become the first Catholic Church Bishop in the United States. He also, founded Georgetown University.”
From there, Anton wanted the group to visit the historic Old Wye Mill, which continues to be a functioning grist mill using the same revolutionary technology that was the vanguard of what became the Industrial Revolution in America years later. By special arrangement, the mill was opened for the day and demonstrations performed as they normally are for the public, free of charge. Anton and the other priests were greeted by Friends of Wye Mill President John Nizer and several other volunteers who work the mill for the public’s education.
Before leaving, Anton gathered the priests outside the mill and provided a blessing on all the volunteers and for the continued success of the mission of the mill to provide an example of living history to all who visit.
The priests went on to tour St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cordova, a beautiful historic building and chapel.
Their final stop was in Queenstown, where they visited St. Peter’s Catholic Church located along U.S. Route 50, and toured Bowlingly, the mansion and cemetery, in downtown Queenstown.
The first Catholic chapels were built in Maryland in St. Mary’s, but for a period of time following the Protestant Revolution, Catholicism would be banned.
“In the earliest colonial days, the Catholic Church were not allowed to build church buildings to worship in,” said Anton. “Parishioners had to worship in someone’s home. Bowlingly was one of the homes where members of the church met.”
Rounding out their visit to the Shore, the group had dinner at Libbey’s Coastal Kitchen in Stevensville before returning to Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.