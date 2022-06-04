EASTON — Swooping Swallowtails, bold Brushfoots, dainty Gossamerwings! Join Chesapeake Forum instructor Mary Helen Gillen as she goes “In Search of Butterflies” from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 23, in the meadows and wetlands of Pickering Creek Audubon Center.
Watching butterflies as they float effortlessly among blooming flowers is a true source of summertime joy. If you admire the dazzling colors of swallowtails, the incredible migration of monarchs, or you wonder about the transformational process of metamorphosis, join naturalist Gillen for an enchanting summer butterfly walk. Participants will have a chance to practice identifying common butterfly species and will learn about the native plants that can support these winged wonders.
Gillen began studying monarchs as a volunteer docent at a winter resting site in California 12 years ago. After returning to her home state of Maryland, she dove into the butterflying hobby and has spent the last seven years at Pickering Creek, searching high and low for butterflies small and large, stunning and subtle.
To register for “In Search of Butterflies,” visit www.chesapeakeforum.org. The class is $10 for one session, 10 a.m. to noon June 23, in-person at Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton. To find other classes you might enjoy, scroll down the page. Classes are available as hybrid (In-person at the Easton Peachblossom YMCA or Zoom), Zoom only, or Recording. If you would like to receive the Chesapeake Forum’s monthly newsletter, please email to info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email.
Chesapeake Forum was formed in 2020 to provide life-long learning opportunities on the Eastern Shore.
