EASTON — Chesapeake Forum’s popular geopolitical discussion group continues with eight more important global topics from the 2022 Great Decisions Briefing Book (available for an additional $10 – a $35 value). The Foreign Policy Association provides two-course resources — not only a Briefing Book that details history, analysis, forecast of future consequences, and suggested roundtable questions, but also a 20-minute overview video to start each session.
The class takes place in-person only in the conference room at Snifters, 219 Marlboro Ave., #52A, Easton. Eight sessions: Wednesdays, Feb 2, 9, 16 and 23 and March 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Cost: $40. The Foreign Policy Association’s 2022 topics are: Changing Demographics, Outer Space, Climate Chang, Russia, Myanmar and ASEAN, The Quad Alliance, Industrial Policy, Drug Policy in Latin America, Biden’s Agenda. Register at www.chesapeakeforum.org.
Moderating the discussion group will be Bob DeGour and Rich Harrison.
Bob DeGour is a fixture in Eastern Shore schools as the U.S. Naval Academy Blue and Gold admissions officer and the founder/director of a summer STEM camp for elementary school children. He is a 1973 Naval Academy graduate who was the first midshipman to study concurrently at a civilian university. His classified thesis focused on socio-political systems in pre-WWII Germany, the Soviet Union, and the Peoples Republic of China. He served in the Navy Intel community before transitioning to the private sector. He is routinely asked to contribute/moderate discussions on international security issues at the annual Naval Academy Foreign Affairs Conference attended by college students and professors from around the world.
Harrison has been moderating Great Decisions for the past decade. He is the retired director of research and development for Baltimore Aircoil Company, a worldwide manufacturer of evaporative cooling equipment and ice thermal storage equipment. During his 39 years at BAC, he developed innovative components and patented ten innovative products. Harrison has a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and earned his master’s degree from Purdue University. He resided in Columbia for 32 years, then found the light and moved to the Eastern Shore.
