EASTON — The Talbot Historical Society will have “A Date with History” lecture series featuring Prof. Michael Olmert at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at THS: The Denton Extended Museum and Hill Research Center, 25 S. Washington Street, Easton.
Reservations are required. The lecture is free for THS members and $5 for non-members. Please RSVP by Oct. 12.
Olmert will speak on “Ink, Paint, Bricks: Intention and Ambiguity in Art.”
This illustrated talk will cover Easton’s own Neall house (1804-10), Scottish painter Henry Raeburn’s “The Skating Minister” (1795), and an 1819 poem by John Keats, “Ode on a Grecian Urn” (1819). The talk will be based on Olmert’s forthcoming book, which is to do with intention, interpretation and meaning in writing, painting and buildings. The book will have 10 chapters, each covering one building, one book or poem, and one painting.
Olmert has been teaching Shakespeare and drama at the University of Maryland English Department for 36 years. He spoke at THS last September on “The Invention of Colonial Williamsburg.” He also wrote “The Smithsonian Book of Books” (1992), “Milton’s Teeth and Ovid’s Umbrella” (1996), and “Kitchens, Smokehouses and Privies” (2009). His TV writing has won three primetime Emmys. He’s written 80 television documentaries, as well as four books, seven plays, three feature films, an IMAX film, and 200 articles, essays and reviews. In 2005, he was inducted into the University of Maryland Alumni Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.