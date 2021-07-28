DENTON — The luck of the draw determines the winners in this two mile(ish) poker run paddle. Open to any type of paddle craft, human-powered — youth under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Paddlers will visit five dealer check points to draw their cards with the best five-card poker hand winning the top prize, a kayak. Local businesses have provided prizes for other winning hands in each launch. The out and back course starts and ends at the Choptank River Yacht club.
Check in is open 30 minutes prior to launch time — with two start times to choose from: 8 to 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 21. Limited to 75 boats each session. Registration prior to the event is $15 per person and $20 day of event.
Breakfast and lunch post-paddle for sale from CRYC grill master Mike Mann. Bottled drinks and water complimentary. Paddle sponsored by Easton Cycle and Sport. Sign up online at https://carolinesummerfest.com/entertainment/rivah-run.
