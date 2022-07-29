Journalist Bryan Christy to speak at Oxford Community Center

OXFORD — The Oxford Community Center Speaker Series presents a free lecture by Bryan Christy, a Talbot County resident, author and investigative journalist, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Christy testified before Congress and has lectured for journalism programs around the world. The lecture is co-sponsored with Mystery Loves Company.
In Christy’s own words: “For my talk I’ll speak about what it means to lead a life of exploration, places I’ve been, criminals I’ve worked to stop, species I’ve tried to help. I pioneered something called Results-oriented Reporting as a way of bringing together my background in law, accounting, criminal investigation and storytelling in ways that effect change. That work resulted in police raids on Vatican City, the defrocking of a pedophile monsignor in the Philippines, the arrest and prosecution of the Pablo Escobar of wildlife trafficking in Malaysia, the takedown of a rhino ring in South Africa, and the end of China’s ivory industry, saving tens of thousands of elephants.
“I ended my career as a journalist in part because the mechanisms a journalist counts on — a well-functioning government, objective law enforcement, America’s international clout, unbiased journalism — all came tumbling down at once, making the United States the least stable country I know. I’m home now because that’s where the problems are.”
Christy will also discuss his latest book “In the Company of Killers.”
Christy is the founder and former director of National Geographic Special Investigations and a National Geographic Society Rolex Explorer of the Year. He worked as a writer and chief correspondent for National Geographic Magazine, an Explorer Series television host, a documentary filmmaker, speaker and educator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.