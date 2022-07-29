Journalist Bryan Christy to speak at Oxford Community Center

BRYAN CHRISTY

OXFORD — The Oxford Community Center Speaker Series presents a free lecture by Bryan Christy, a Talbot County resident, author and investigative journalist, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Christy testified before Congress and has lectured for journalism programs around the world. The lecture is co-sponsored with Mystery Loves Company.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.