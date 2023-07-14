OXFORD — In 2006, the Oxford Museum and Doug Hanks’ widow, Alexandra “Xan” Hanks, created the Douglas Hanks Jr. Oxford Preservation Award to recognize extraordinary efforts by individuals, organizations, and others in preserving the unique history and heritage of Oxford and the surrounding area.
Douglas Hanks Jr. was one of Oxford’s most enthusiastic supporters. His roots in the town extended back to his ancestor William Stevens Jr., who in 1668 donated 30 acres for the founding of Oxford.
Hanks moved to Oxford as a small boy and dedicated himself to exploring and preserving Oxford’s heritage and history. The publication in 1999 of his book “Oxford Treasures, Then and Now” began a partnership between the Oxford Museum and Hanks that has continued with this coveted award in his honor and memory.
This year, the Museum was proud to present the Douglas Hanks Preservation Award to Julie Wells. Wells is a museum board member, serves as board secretary and is a past president. She was offered the paid position of executive director. She accepted the duties, but not the salary, making the Oxford Museum an all-volunteer organization.
Under her leadership the museum has published a book, “Oxford, Images of America,” created an audio walking tour of Oxford, expanded and enhanced the museum gardens into a serene spot to rest and a welcoming event space with an outdoor timeline of historic Oxford events, and a “dependency” for storage.
Wells also is a member of the Oxford Fire Department Auxiliary, a regular volunteer at the Oxford Community Center, helps with Christmas on the Creek dock trees, and for several years was on the Oxford Day Committee.
Wells and her husband, Brian, fell in love with Oxford on their first visit and soon purchased an 1880s waterman’s cottage that had been ravaged by a fire in 2005 and had been sitting vacant for three years. Doing much of the research and renovation work themselves, they brought it back to a charming cottage and won the 2011 This Old House Best Exterior Makeover award.
In 2017, Julie and Brian moved to an 1888 boarding house on the Strand and began the research and restoration once again. In 2020, they did the same to the 1847 Academy House on Morris Street, which had been the home of the Maryland Military Academy’s supervisor. Thanks to Julie and Brian, three historic homes in Oxford have been lovingly brought back with historic integrity.
