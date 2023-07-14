Julie Wells receives Douglas Hanks Jr. Oxford Preservation Award

Julie Wells, left, receives the Hanks Award from Cammy Passarella, member of the Hanks Award committee.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

OXFORD — In 2006, the Oxford Museum and Doug Hanks’ widow, Alexandra “Xan” Hanks, created the Douglas Hanks Jr. Oxford Preservation Award to recognize extraordinary efforts by individuals, organizations, and others in preserving the unique history and heritage of Oxford and the surrounding area.

  

