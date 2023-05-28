Darlene Goeghringer and her husband Arthur Wilson have been the owners of the Century Farm Pop’s Old Place since 1989. She will speak at Lunch and Learn program June 5 at the St. Michaels Branch of the Talbot County Free Library.
EASTON — Talbot County Free Library announced recently that Darlene Goehringer, of Pop’s Old Place, will be the guest speaker of June’s Lunch & Learn taking place at noon on Monday, June 5, at the St. Michaels Branch.
Pop’s Old Place is a Century Family Farm, located in Dorchester County, Maryland. This Mid-Shore family farm has been around since 1909.
Darlene and her husband Arthur Wilson have been the owners since 1989. Their stated goal is to produce nutritious and delicious food for their family, and the community. They also focus on soil health, animal welfare and environmental stewardship.
They raise grass fed and finished beef, lamb, woodland pork, and free-range laying hens. They sell their products directly from their farm market. Darlene and Arthur have a different approach to farming in that they raise heritage breeds, not hybridized.
Goehringer wanted animals that were actively farmed in the early 1900s when her ancestors were farming. Many of the breeds they raise are endangered, including Randall Cattle and Mulefoot Pigs.
The duo started out small with horses and added as they went, including a sheep and sheep dog.
Pop’s Old Place is a purpose driven farm. Goehringer will share a documentary about Pops Old Place about the farm that was done with David Harp, Tom Horton and Richard Anderson.
For more information about the farm visit the website https://popsoldplace.com/. The Lunch & Learn Speakers series is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Coffee and dessert will be provided. For more information, visit www.tcfl.org or call 410-745-5877.
