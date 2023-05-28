Lunch and Learn

Darlene Goeghringer and her husband Arthur Wilson have been the owners of the Century Farm Pop’s Old Place since 1989. She will speak at Lunch and Learn program June 5 at the St. Michaels Branch of the Talbot County Free Library.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Talbot County Free Library announced recently that Darlene Goehringer, of Pop’s Old Place, will be the guest speaker of June’s Lunch & Learn taking place at noon on Monday, June 5, at the St. Michaels Branch.

