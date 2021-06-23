EASTON — Music cascaded down South Street Sunday, June 20, afternoon during the Academy Art Museum Juneteenth celebration.
About 175 people attended to listen to three bands, find information on the Museum and community organizations.
The Talbot County Health Department provided free vaccinations during the celebration. The Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Talbot County Free Library, Neighborhood Service Center and the Department of Social Services also had tabled with free trinkets.
Most attendees came to listen to three acts: Destinee Edmonds on piano, Julie Outrage and Alison Crockett.
On June 18, President Joseph R. Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a national holiday, recognizing the end of slavery in the United States.
On June 19, all enslaved people in Texas learned that President Abraham Lincoln signed Emancipation Proclamation.
