CENTREVILLE — A parade lead by Baba Dennis Minus of Dover, Delaware, kicked off the Juneteeth celebration in Centreville on June 10. The group, dressed in colorful Nigerian attire, provided African music and dancing. The cultural entertainment provided by Daande Lenol, which translates to “voice of the community” from the West African language of Fulani, began at Queen Anne’s County High School before reaching the formerly segregated ll-Black Kennard High School building, now known as the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center and Museum.

  

