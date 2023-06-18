Local artist, Charlese Annette Phillips stands inside the entrance to the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center in Centreville, Saturday, June 10, with a mural showing the building’s namesake Lucretia Kennard and late Kennard Principal Larrie Jones.
The Singing Angels choir is among performers at the Juneteenth celebration in Centreville. From left: Mariah Townsend, Trinity Lee, Sovereign Brooks, choir director Tramaine Hines, Brooke Skinner and Mackenzie Hines. The group sang a number of gospel songs.
“Mr. Juneteenth” Markeith Demby Jr., and “Miss Juneteenth” Keilah Reed ride along the Juneteenth parade route Saturday morning, June 10. This was the first Juneteenth parade for the longstanding event held in Centreville.
Presenting official proclamations, county and state representatives, from left, Commissioner Patrick McLaughlin, former Commissioner and Juneteenth parade grand marshal and former Commissioner Courtney Billups, former Kennard High School teacher and former Board of Education President Madelyn Hollis (seated), Maryland Commission of African American History and Culture representative Elinor Thompson, Kennard Alumni Association President Clayton Washington, Maryland Commission of AAH&C representative Dion D. Banks and Commissioner Chris Chorchirino.
Dancing in the Nigerian attire of West Africa, a group known as Daande Lenol performs Saturday, June 10, during the Juneteeth celebration at the Kennard Heritage and Cultural Center in Centreville.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Leading the Juneteenth parade, Saturday morning, June 10, carrying the banner, from left are Maia Bailey, Sanai Badden, and Amira Ames.
Former Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Courtney Billups rides in a convertible, serving as grand marshal of the first-ever Juneteenth parade, Saturday morning, June 10, in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE — A parade lead by Baba Dennis Minus of Dover, Delaware, kicked off the Juneteeth celebration in Centreville on June 10. The group, dressed in colorful Nigerian attire, provided African music and dancing. The cultural entertainment provided by Daande Lenol, which translates to “voice of the community” from the West African language of Fulani, began at Queen Anne’s County High School before reaching the formerly segregated ll-Black Kennard High School building, now known as the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center and Museum.
The parade had numerous participants, including local students carrying a banner recognizing the Kennard Alumni Association for hosting the celebration, which was sponsored by both Shore United Bank and Queenstown Bank, a fire truck from Goodwill Volunteer Fire Department, many antique and newer model cars, six Polaris sports cars, and 14 motorcyclists from the Buffalo Soldiers Military Veterans Club and Homeboys Motorcycle Club of Centreville.
Also in the lineup were the Queen Anne’s County Free Library mobile library van, Rita’s Ice Truck driven by local business woman Linda Austin, Mr. Juneteenth MarKeith Demby Jr. and Miss Juneteenth Keilan Reed. There was also a mobile prayer RV pulling a “baptism trailer,” which was ready to baptize anyone willing to profess their belief in Jesus and repent from their sins.
In the parade, there appeared to be an elderly costumed man with very long hair and wearing a mask. It was later explained that this was an ancient African spirit by the name of “Sankofa,” which translates to “return to your roots.” Sankofa spreads the spirit of joy, fun and laughter wherever he goes, free from fear of any kind. He was attired in a colorful West African robe.
The Juneteenth celebration recognizes the formal ending of slavery in the U.S. on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, when federal troops arrived, officially freeing the last remaining slaves in that area, some two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued Jan. 1, 1863. The Civil War (1861-1865) officially ended with Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendering to Union General Ulysses S. Grant, April 9, 1865.
Local artist and Queen Anne’s County High School alumnus Charlese Annette Phillips was recognized by longtime KAA President Clayton Washington for the mural she recently completed inside the Kennard museum remembering the school’s namesake Lucretia Kennard, and the late former principal, Larrie Jones.
The former high school building was refurbished and renovated five years ago through continuous fundraising efforts of the Kennard Alumni Association, under the leadership of Washington, originally of Grasonville.
At the opening ceremonies, a recording of James Weldon Johnson’s Black national anthem was played and sung by those who knew the words. Washington received two proclamations — the first read by Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Chris Corchiarino, recognizing the importance of Juneteenth and valued contributions of people of color to the history of the county and nation.
He said, “Today, it emphasizes African American education, culture, art, history and achievements.”
Corchiarino was followed by his fellow Commissioner Patrick McLaughlin, who read a statement honoring the life of the late Francis “Frank” Fisher, a local businessman and prominent political leader in Queen Anne’s County.
Maryland Commission of African American History & Culture representative Dion D. Banks then read a proclamation from Maryland Governor Wes Moore, also recognizing the importance of the Juneteenth celebration.
Washington, in turn, presented a plaque to the commissioners, thanking those who were present and particularly those who have served in past years, for their financial support during the restoration of the former Kennard High School building. Besides Corchiarino and McLaughlin, former Commissioners Courtney Billups and Steve Wilson were also present.
Washington said, “I want to thank all of the commissioners from over the years for the more than $600,000 they helped us receive in grants and donations to restore the building to what it is today.”
Also receiving “thank you” plaques were Kate Manahan and Therese Collins for their work in establishing the Kennard African American History Resources Library within the Kennard building in the past year.
