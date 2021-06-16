Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday

DENTON — Minary’s Dream Alliance Inc. presents “Juneteenth: A Day of Remembrance,” hosted by Cousins Cuttin’ Up(Ty Bolden and Capri Lee), from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Third and Market streets in Denton.
This family friendly event will feature musical performances by the soul singing group Friends In Faith. The youth group Souls Destined for Purpose will deliver the history of Juneteenth. Other performances include African drumming, a dance tribute to Harriet Tubman, spoken word and more.
Food will be on sale as a fundraiser for American Legion Auxiliary Post 193. Items include fried fish sandwiches and fish, chicken and fries combo baskets.
DJ Randy P will play gospel reggae, go go and a mixture of other tunes.
All youth under age 18, will also receive a free snow cone from Sno Angels, a business in downtown Denton.
Bring your family, your dancing shoes, and a chair and/or blanket, as there will be limited seating available.
