CENTREVILLE — The public is invited to attend the 10 a.m. service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville on Sunday, June 18 for its observance of the federal holiday of Juneteenth that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
Lyric baritone Thomas Beard, a favorite with local audiences, will be singing during the service with selections such as “Go Down Moses,” “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” and “Sit Down, Servant.” Immediately after the service, a color guard from the local Boy Scout Troop will lead a procession to nearby Chesterfield Cemetery where a wreath will be laid at the tomb of James Taylor, who was St. Paul’s sexton for many years and served in the Union Army’s Colored Regiment during the Civil War. Taylor was later married in St. Paul’s by the church’s rector. A memorial tablet honoring him that was dedicated last year, can be seen in the church.
Nancy Cook, choirmaster at St. Paul’s, will lead participants in the singing of the national anthem at the cemetery. Afterward, everyone is invited to return to the church for refreshments in Donaldson Hall.
The emancipation of enslaved African Americans was first observed in 1866 by the state of Texas and observances in other areas took place over the years so that by 1938 each state had recognized Juneteenth. It officially became a national holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
Beard is well known on the Eastern Shore, having performed in the area a number of times. Known as an operatic singer, he was the only African- American chosen by Maestro Placido Domingo to participate in the Washington National Opera’s Young Artist Program. He has performed more than 90 times with the Washington Opera, including during its tour of Japan. He sang at the funeral of civil rights icon Rosa Parks and also performed at the White House at the invitation of former First Lady Laura Bush.
For more information, contact St. Paul’s Church at 410-758-1553 or visit its website at www.stpaulschurch.org.
