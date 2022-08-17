PRESTON — Bethesda United Methodist Church’s 20th Peach Festival fundraiser drew hundreds from the town and surrounding area from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Preston Volunteer Fire Company’s commodious fire hall on Choptank Road.
The parking lot was full. The firehouse was packed. And appetites for a famous Caroline County luscious fruit were satisfied.
The annual event attracted about a thousand visitors this year, according to Pastor Paul Lewis, who has shepherded the small-town church for almost two years. By noon, 700 people had entered the building.
“It’s great food, and the prices are good. We tried to keep them reasonable, and we give good portions,” Lewis said. “The milkshakes are fantastic, by the way – lots of peaches.”
Church member Janine Wright of Preston was dressed in a peach-colored T-shirt as she served food through the kitchen window. She was pleased with the turnout.
“Well, there’s three things happening in town today. So everybody’s here and that’s wonderful,” she said, smiling.
Lewis agreed. “Everything complements each other. It really works well,” he said.
Yellow Gloria and Sugar Giant peaches supplied by Heritage Orchard outside Preston were on sale, as well as reasonably priced soft crab sandwiches, scrapple sandwiches, hot dogs and burgers. But the stars of the menu were peach milkshakes loaded with fruit, peach ice cream, peach pie, sliced peaches and peach cobbler.
A couple of dozen crafters and vendors sold a wide variety of wares from popcorn to pottery to Christmas décor, and children created works of art at a craft activity table. At the entrance, two members of the Caroline County Camp of Gideons International handed out New Testaments with Psalms and Proverbs in both English and Spanish editions.
Lewis said it’s “a wonderful thing” that dedicated church members have kept the festival going for 20 years. He credited retired educator Susan McCandless; farmer Eric Cheezum, Ph.D; and Donna Lane as “the three names that really organize it and keep it going.”
At the back of the hall, church member Richard Andrew provided 55 half-bushels of fresh peaches for sale from his farm, Heritage Orchard on Seaman Road outside Preston. The whole family is involved in farming, and four generations attended the festival.
Richard Andrew’s grandson Andrew Whaples is part of the family business, and also serves as Bethesda’s organist. The local peach season runs from Independence Day to Labor Day, he said.
Proceeds from the festival benefit the ministry of the church. The church’s other major fundraiser will be the Toy Show in six months, again at the fire hall.
