CHESTERTOWN — Sumner Hall's James Taylor Justice Coalition will host this year's observance of Justice Day on Saturday, May 14, in downtown Chestertown.
The program, which begins at 12:30 p.m., will recognize Kent County High School student winners of a racial justice essay contest; feature musical and spoken word performances; and conclude with a soil collection ceremony held near the site of the 1892 lynching of James Taylor.
The essay contest is part of the community remembrance work of the James Taylor Justice Coalition in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative, a national organization based in Montgomery, Alabama.
Students were to write an essay that reflects on an historical event and connect it to present-day issues and their lived experiences.
According to a news release, 18 Kent County High School students submitted essays. Prizes totaling at least $5,000 will be awarded to winning participants.
EJI staff will announce the winners and present the awards at the Justice Day ceremony, and the students’ readings will provide commentary on instances of racial and social injustice experiences, according to the news release.
The soil collection ceremony is in remembrance of James Taylor, a 23-year-old Black man who was lynched May 17, 1892 by a mob of about 60 masked and armed individuals with an estimated 500 citizen onlookers.
After being accused of allegedly assaulting the daughter of his white employer, Taylor was abducted from police custody by the mob, dragged into the street, and hanged from a tree near what is now the courthouse in the 100-block of N. Cross Street, Chestertown.
Taylor proclaimed his innocence up until the last hour of his life, according to The Baltimore Sun’s reporting.
He never had a chance to stand trial for his alleged crime and despite reports that members of the mob were known, no one was ever held accountable for the lynching.
Taylor is one of at least 40 Black victims of racial terror lynchings in Maryland between 1854 and 1933.
The Equal Justice Initiative offers a soil collection ceremony in connection with its Community Remembrance Project, which focuses on memorializing the more than 6,500 Black victims of racial terror killed between the end of the Civil War and World War II.
The project helps to publicly memorialize the traumatic era of racial terror by collecting soil from lynching sites in America.
Jars of collected soil are displayed in Montgomery at EJI's Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice.
According to the Sumner Hall website, a glass jar containing the soil will be part of Sumner Hall’s permanent exhibition and a group of Kent County residents will travel to Montgomery this summer to deliver a jar to EJI, for its national exhibition, as part of a "Civil Rights Bus Trip" co-sponsored by Sumner Hall and Minary’s Dream Alliance.
The aim of the soil collection ceremony is to help to draw the connection between the racial terror lynchings of the past to racial and social injustices experienced by minorities today.
“We need to know our history if we want to make change happen today,” Larry Wilson, president of Sumner Hall's board of directors and co-chair of the James Taylor Justice Coalition, said in a news release. “Justice Day is a way to understand the racial and social injustices of today in their historical context," he said.
