CHURCH HILL — Karen Somerville, iconic Eastern Shore vocalist, songwriter, recording artist and producer, will appear for the first time at Church Hill Theatre in two exceptional concerts at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14. This event dovetails with the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage in Queen Anne’s County on Saturday, May 13, offering a truly memorable Mother’s Day experience.
Somerville is a Kent County native, proud of her rural heritage and close-knit family. Her musical education began at home with musician parents and was nurtured in church, where she learned the fine points of close group harmony. A graceful and expressive soloist, bringing new insights to jazz classics and familiar tunes from the American Songbook, Somerville also loves collaboration. Together with long-time friends Lester Barrett Jr. and Jerome McKinney, her award-winning trio Sombarkin has been performing since 2002. Together, they perform a wide selection of gospel, blues, jazz, R&B and folk music.
Somerville was a background vocalist on the Stevie Wonder “Songs in the Key of Life” tour in 2014. Her one-woman show, “Just Call Me Billie,” is a moving tribute to the legendary Billie Holiday. The Church Hill Theatre show will include both group and solo arrangements across their repertoire.
Tickets are $50, available on the website, churchhilltheatre.org or by phoning the box office at 410-556-6003. This special opportunity fundraising event is sponsored by ShoreToBeFun Photography.
The Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage Tour is a decades-old tradition, with several cities or counties sharing gardens and historic homes at their springtime best on a rotating basis. The event returns to Queen Anne’s County on Saturday, May 13, when 11 properties, including Church Hill Theatre, will welcome guests from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket information is available at mhgp.org.
