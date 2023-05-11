Karen Somerville

Karen Somerville performs a rapturous blend of blues, gospel and jazz standards.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CHURCH HILL — Karen Somerville, iconic Eastern Shore vocalist, songwriter, recording artist and producer, will appear for the first time at Church Hill Theatre in two exceptional concerts at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14. This event dovetails with the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage in Queen Anne’s County on Saturday, May 13, offering a truly memorable Mother’s Day experience.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.