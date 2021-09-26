Race packet pickup and race day registration starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 3.
Each participant will receive a race tech shirt and refreshments will be available at the finish line. Awards will be presented for men and women in various age categories and Half Marathon finishers will receive a medal.
The course is part of the Triports Events Ultimate Challenge Series and both courses and USATF certified.
“It is the perfect training run for those planning to participate in a full marathon later this year and more importantly, supports our organization that provides such an invaluable service through therapeutic horseback riding for the special needs community,” said Renée Bench, president of KART, in the news release. “All COVID precautions will be observed to provide a safe, in-person event.”
Since 1984, KART has provided a free therapeutic horseback riding program to special needs students from six Kent County schools.
It has also expanded its services to participants from Camp Fairlee, Easterseals respite camp and to the Kent Center in Chestertown.
Last year, over 300 participants benefitted from equine assisted activities and therapeutic horseback riding through physical, cognitive and social improvements, the release states.
The fundraiser will not only raise awareness for the organization but will also provide the necessary funds for success of the program: certified therapeutic riding instructors, horse care and equipment, specials lifts and ramps for wheelchair risers and helmets, harnesses and safety gear for all riders.
For more information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities and to have your company’s logo on the race tech shirts, contact Bench at rbench@benchworks.com.
KART is a 501c3 non-profit organization and an agency of the United Way of Kent County.
