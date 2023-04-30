KCHS band receives high ratings at festival

WORTON — They left with only their instruments, but they came home with a silver rating, four awards and a trophy.
The Kent County High School concert band, jazz band, show choir and marching band attended the Atlanta Heritage Festival, an adjudicated festival with WorldStrides Educational Travel & Experiences, in Atlanta, Georgia. The festival was held April 18 through 21.
“We have to prepare three pieces for concert band, three for jazz band, one marching band performance and then the show choir did a 15-minute presentation,” said Ellsworth Tolliver, the KCHS substitute band teacher, in an interview in the band room Monday.
All of the Kent County High School groups received a silver rating.
“They give out five special performing awards, they call them the Maestro Awards, for outstanding soloists. Four of the five (recipients) were Kent County High School students,” Tolliver said. “That was very, very special.”
Maestro Awards were presented to Teo O’Brien, Jade Lee, Joseph Donaldson and Aaron Saunders.
KCHS received another special award, the Instrumental Sweepstakes trophy.
“That simple blue award was given to us because we ranked second of all six groups that performed,” Tolliver said. KCHS was behind only one group, which Tolliver called a “choral machine” with three choirs.
“Of all six groups, we came in second place,” Tolliver said. “That says that we did well even for the size of us and they recognized the work that we put in.”
“You’re looking at a school with less than 500 students, a band program that’s got I’m going to say 30 musicians that all do marching band, concert band and jazz band, plus a show choir, and to go that far away and perform in front of completely unknown professional judges and to do as well as we do says a lot about the character of the kids,” Tolliver said.
He said the students were screaming, crying and whooping and were very excited with their performances in Atlanta.
“Now today, all of them are zombies,” Tolliver joked.
Tolliver, over 30 band students and several chaperones loaded up the coach bus to Atlanta at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, following a send-off concert performance Wednesday evening at the high school. They returned to Kent County at 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, just in time for school Monday morning.
“I’m proud of the kids and certainly proud of this opportunity to be a part of it with them,” Tolliver said. “They really stepped up their game. They were much more serious, the performances were on point. They really … brought their ‘A’ game.”
“It was really a good experience for the kids,” he added. “I was proud of how they behaved throughout the whole process.”
When the band members weren’t competing, students toured the World of Coca-Cola, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium and The King Center.
“I’ve only been here since February, and in that time we’ve had some extremely wonderful experiences,” Tolliver said.
Among them, Kent County High School received a superior rating at the district festival March 8 — it’s first time receiving that rating, according to Tolliver.
“We’re taking a break this week to regroup because it’s been a busy busy two months, then we’ll pick up next week,” Tolliver said.
There are three more events planned for the band this year. The jazz band will play First Friday, May 5, for senior night in Chestertown. The marching band will perform at the Tea Party festival, scheduled for later in May. The concert band, accompanied by some eighth graders from Kent County Middle School, will perform at the high school graduation.
