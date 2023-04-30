KCHS band receives high ratings at festival

Kent County High School band students attended the Atlanta Heritage Festival in Atlanta, Georgia April 18-21. Pictured from left are Chasity Joncas, Aaron Sanuders, Jade Lee, Kasey Matthews, Brayden Walters, Jermaine Keeling and Joseph Donaldson. Saunders, Lee, Donaldson and Teo O’Brien (not pictured) earned Maestro Awards during the festival.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

WORTON — They left with only their instruments, but they came home with a silver rating, four awards and a trophy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.