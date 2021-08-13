KCHS theater named in honor of McHugh

WORTON — The late Tom McHugh is being honored at Kent County High School, with the naming of a theater after him.
The Kent County Board of Education was applauded after unanimously voting Monday, Aug. 9 to name the black box theater at the high school in Worton the Tom McHugh Theater.
A committee was formed this year to consider naming the theater at the high school. The former drama room was renovated into a much more intimate performance space than the school’s large auditorium.
Committee members included KCPS staff and community members involved in the arts. Serving on the committee were Karen Somerville, Sue Matthews, Leon Frison, Amy Boumiea, Leslie Raimond, Lori Armstrong, John Schratwieser, Keith Wharton, Kris Hemstetter and Gina Jachimowicz.
Two community input meetings were held last month, one at the Mainstay theater in Rock Hall and the other at Kent County High School.
“At both of those community input meetings, one name was brought forward and that was Dr. Tom McHugh,” Superintendent Karen Couch told board members Aug. 9.
She said the committee was unanimous in its recommendation of naming the black box theater after McHugh.
It was McHugh and Kent County High School music director Keith Wharton who developed the theater space that opened in early 2020.
“It is a really nice space,” Couch said. “Lighting, seating, everything is just really nice.”
Couch said that in addition to smaller-scale school events, the theater space could be available for community use, an idea that board member Francoise Sullivan agreed with.
“I’d love to see this become a natural, fluid community space,” Sullivan said.
She thanked committee members for their efforts.
Board President Joe Goetz spoke about seeing the black box theater take shape through renovations.
Goetz said McHugh was the first to perform in the space.
“It was pretty spectacular in that space. It was a packed room,” Goetz said, thanking all involved as well.
McHugh passed away at the age of 83 on May 14. A Pennsylvania native, he made his way to Chestertown in the 1960s to be a professor at Washington College, then moved on to Vassar College in 1974 for 20 years.
When he retired, he moved to Rock Hall, where he launched the Mainstay: Home of Musical Magic. About six years ago, he further cemented his involvement with Kent County Public Schools, facilitating the Arts in Motion program.
Schratwieser, director of the Kent Cultural Alliance, spoke about McHugh at the Aug. 9 Board of Education meeting, saying it was a privilege to work with him and the Arts in Motion program.
“Tom was an extraordinary mentor and a great friend. And his commitment to arts in public schools is really unmatched in my experience across the state of Maryland,” Schratwieser said.
He said honoring McHugh this way was “really quite extraordinary and also very well deserved.”
Schratwieser said Wharton had a brilliant idea for creating the theater space.
“And I think between his great brain and Tom’s great brain and maybe a little of my grant writing skills, we were able to pull some stuff together,” Schratwieser quipped.
He thanked the Robert F. Schumann Foundation and the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, which contributed $10,000 each to the project, as well as all those who donated to the Arts in Motion program.
