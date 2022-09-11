CHESTERTOWN — Author Paul Briggs will be at the Chestertown branch of the Kent County Public Library to sign copies of and discuss his new book “Locksmith’s War” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Bookplate is proud to partner with the local library for author events that focus on children’s and young adult books. The back room of the bookshop, located on Cross Street, has been expended to include a larger selection of titles, making it necessary to look elsewhere for an event space.
According to a news release, “Locksmith’s War” is the third and final installment in Briggs’ young adult series. The first two installments, “Locksmith’s Closet” and “Locksmith’s Journey,” were originally published in 2013 and 2016. They were re-released this year by Secant Publishing of Salisbury.
Briggs, an Easton resident, is a graduate of Washington College and the University of Maryland College Park, where he earned a master’s degree in journalism.
An amateur actor in community theater, he has written several plays, including “The Worst Superpower Ever” and “The Picture of Health.”
In addition to “The Locksmith Trilogy,” Briggs has also written “Altered Seasons: Monsoonrise,” which was named a finalist in the science fiction category of the 2018 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.
The Bookplate will continue its popular Authors and Oysters series at The Retriever Bar on Sept. 28 with Alexandra Hewett and her memoir “Shimmer.”
