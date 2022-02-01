KCPS special education team receives Golden Anchor Award

The related services team for Kent County Public Schools’ special education department receives the Board of Education’s Golden Anchor Award at the Jan. 10 meeting. From left are: Supervisor of Human Resources Dan Hushion; Superintendent Karen Couch; the related services team of Tracey Rodney, Melissa Maule, Annette Walls and Margaret Hitzges; and Supervisor of Special Education Wendy Keen.
ROCK HALL — Ensuring access to special education services during the COVID-19 pandemic has been daunting, but the dedicated team at Kent County Public Schools has risen to the challenge with demonstrated commitment to students.
The related services team of Margaret Hitzges (occupational therapist), Melissa Maule (physical therapist), Tracey Rodney (speech) and Annette Walls (speech) was honored at the Board of Education meeting Monday evening, Jan. 10 with the Golden Anchor Award.
“These ladies went above what was expected and because of them and their hard work, our students here in Kent County did not miss their special education services,” one parent shared in a news release.
The Golden Anchor Award is presented each month to staff members and groups of employees who exemplify the mission and core values of Kent County Public Schools.
In presenting the award, Wendy Keen, supervisor of special education for Kent County Public Schools, highlighted the commitment and dedication of the related services team from the onset of the pandemic.
For special education, virtual learning has become telehealth, requiring more individual sessions with students. Special educators also are training parents in a new setting, coaching them on how to implement services.
“We continue to improve our related services in a virtual world,” Keen said.
