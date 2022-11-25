CENTREVILLE — The Kennard High School Alumni Association held its annual gala fundraiser, Nov. 12, this year as a luncheon, and honored the school’s longtime teacher and multi-sport coach Charles Nesbitt of Centreville.
Kennard Alumni Association President Clayton Washington welcomed everyone who attended. Following the invocation by Rev. Alice Hutchins a wonder luncheon was provided.
A presentation of pictures of Nesbitt’s life as a teacher, especially at Kennard H.S. was reflected on the screen from many different years, and many of his successful student athletes were pictured. A song, was sung in his honor by the local men’s choir the “Black Knights” of Centreville. They sang “You Are My Sunshine” and encouraged the audience to sing along with them.
Washington read a biography of Nesbitt’s life, in part, “Charles was born in Statesville, NC in 1931, the second of four children. Very early he developed a love for athletics, playing basketball, baseball, football and track. He won an athletic scholarship playing wide receiver at NC A&T. There, he also participated in ROTC training, graduating from college in 1954 with his BS degree. He went into the U.S. Army in 1955, serving honorably for three years.”
Nesbitt would be recruited and interviewed by Kennard Principal Larrie Jones and then QA Superintendent of Schools Jack Webb in the spring of 1959. He was hired on the spot to teach science, biology, and serve as physical education teacher earning just $3,900 per year.
Washington noted, Nesbitt “mentored and fathered” Kennard athletes through 1966. Many of his young men went on the go to college sports. Nesbitt found it challenging to coach his athletes during segregated sports scheduling in the 1950s and early 1960s, as the student athletes did not always have all the “essentials” of some white schools. An example of this, former Kennard teacher “Mrs. Kennedy” who later became a guidance counselor at Queen Anne’s County High when it opened in the mid-1960s ending racial segregation in Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, today, known as Dr. Velma R. Speight said, “We had a member of the track team at Kennard who was amazingly fast. Coach Nesbitt would start the runners with the sound of his whistle because we didn’t have funds to purchase a starter pistol. We went to a big track meet held in Bowie. Our runner lined-up to start the 100-yard dash. When the starter fired the pistol to start the race, our runner ran in the opposite direction. He later told Coach Nesbitt, ‘They were shooting at me!” A laughable moment during the program, but, a true fact of how disadvantaged in the simplest ways segregated schools once were.
In 1964, Nesbitt convinced the QACPS school board to allow interracial competition between Kennard and the other all-white schools within the county. When QACHS opened, Nesbitt became the track and cross country coach at then new high school. He lead QACHS to their first-ever Bayside Championship, start the indoor track program in 1979, and he continued to coach until 1995, well after he had retired from teaching. He was ultimately elected to both the QA and MD state “Hall of Fame” as a coach.
As a citizen, Nesbitt has served over the years on Centreville’s Town Zoning Committee, the QA Republican Central Committee, and with the American Legion as an Army veteran. He was an instrumental part of the old Kennard H.S. restoration project to create the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center and Museum.
Washington concluded, “The many lives he has touched, we are honored to call him ‘Teacher, Coach, and Friend!’ Thank you, Mr. Nesbitt.”
Nesbitt was presented a plaque from the Kennard Alumni Association by Washington, followed by thundering applause.
Washington made special recognition of all the many sponsors of this year’s Kennard Gala, listed in the printed program and verbally thanking them. The program ended with a closing prayer offered by Rev. William Ross.
