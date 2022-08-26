Members of the Kennard Homemakers Club Saturday evening, Aug. 20, inside the Kennard High School Cultural Center in Centreville, during their annual Lucy Wright McElroy Scholarship fundraiser. Standing, from left: Margaret Thomas, Recording Secretary Sheila Shorter, Secretary Joyce Bowser, President Roxanne Hollis, Ruth King, Historian Jacquline Veeney, Pastor William Ross, Vice-President Shirley Walker, Treasurer Willie Pauls, Activities Coordinator Janet Adams. Seated, Phyllis Ross, Anna May Johnson, and former club president Madelyn Hollis. Not pictured, Cheyanne Hollis, LaVertia Kelly, and Joyce Moody.
CENTREVILLE — Founded 56-years-ago, the Lucretia Kennard Homemakers Club hosted their “Founder’s Day Celebration” on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was held inside the Kennard High School African American Cultural Heritage Center in Centreville and included a wonderfully catered meal.
The program focused on recognizing the organization’s founder, the late Marie Johnson Brown, educator and community activist. Brown, known affectionately as “Cookie” by her friends, enjoyed teaching Home Economics in Queen Anne’s County Public Schools for many years.
Her vision of bringing African American women in the area together by creating a homemakers club began in the early 1960s. Through her efforts, the Lucretia Kennard Homemakers Club, named after the namesake of Kennard High School, was officially founded in 1966 through the Queen Anne’s County Extension Office under the direction of Sally Kidd.
The club began with 20 members, joined by women from Pondtown, Starr, Corsica Neck and Centreville. Over the years, the members met monthly in each others homes. The club has participated in numerous community, county, and statewide projects, and continues to do so to this day.
As the program progressed, former longest serving club President Madelyn Hollis (1993-2017), was designated to lead the audience in the singing of “America the Beautiful.”
Current LKHC President Roxanna Hollis, who though shares the same last name as Madelyn is not related — welcomed all inattendance. Vice-President Shirley Walker served as Mistress of Ceremonies, introducing each participant in the program. Club Historian Jackie Veeney spoke briefly about the Lucy Wright McElroy Scholarship, which was just created last year in memory of McElroy. “The late Lucy Wright McElroy was a person who embodied the qualities of service above self, kindness, compassion, and living life to the fullest for the enjoyment of family, friends, her church and the community...the embodiment of what it truly means to love thy neighbor.”
McElroy retired from teaching in 2016. She had been the head of the Home Economics Department at Queen Anne’s County High School, serving 39 years in which she taught cooking, sewing, restaurant management, and childcare. The scholarship will be offered at Queen Anne’s County High School this coming fall.
As part of the program, her daughter, Niambi Davis of Centreville, spoke about her mother, revealing things many didn’t know about her mother. She said, “My mother was an avid sports enthusiast. She loved the Orioles baseball team, and the Baltimore Colts football team.”
The homemakers club presented a specially made quilt, blue and white in color, with the name of their founder, prominently featured. The quilt, designed and made by Janet Adams and Roxanne Hollis, was presented to Kennard High School Alumni Association President Clayton Washington to be preserved and displayed in the museum portion of the cultural center.
A closing prayer and blessing on the food was provided by Pastor William Ross.
