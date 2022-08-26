Kennard Homemakers Club '22

Members of the Kennard Homemakers Club Saturday evening, Aug. 20, inside the Kennard High School Cultural Center in Centreville, during their annual Lucy Wright McElroy Scholarship fundraiser. Standing, from left: Margaret Thomas, Recording Secretary Sheila Shorter, Secretary Joyce Bowser, President Roxanne Hollis, Ruth King, Historian Jacquline Veeney, Pastor William Ross, Vice-President Shirley Walker, Treasurer Willie Pauls, Activities Coordinator Janet Adams. Seated, Phyllis Ross, Anna May Johnson, and former club president Madelyn Hollis. Not pictured, Cheyanne Hollis, LaVertia Kelly, and Joyce Moody.

 By DOUG BISHOP/dbishop@kibaytimes.com

CENTREVILLE — Founded 56-years-ago, the Lucretia Kennard Homemakers Club hosted their “Founder’s Day Celebration” on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was held inside the Kennard High School African American Cultural Heritage Center in Centreville and included a wonderfully catered meal.

