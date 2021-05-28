CENTREVILLE — The Kennard Alumni Association will be hosting Queen Anne’s County’s annual “Juneteenth” Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, this year featuring the opening of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street exhibit “Voices and Votes” at the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center and Museum at 410 Little Kidwell Avenue in Centreville.
This free community event in collaboration with the Queen Anne’s County Historical Society, will showcase performances by African American artists, local speakers and orators, and exhibits and craft displays by diverse community organizations. This Juneteenth celebration is an opportunity to educate and dialogue with all citizens and reflect on shared history in Queen Anne’s County. For additional information contact Clay Washington at 443-239-2110 or Kia Reed at 410-739-0395.
