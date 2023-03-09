WORTON — It may not be Patrick Mahomes heading to Disney, but 12 students going to the state solo and ensemble festival, after qualifying at the solo and ensemble festival on the Eastern Shore, is nothing to sneeze at.
Fourteen kids from Kent County High School participated in the festival Friday, Feb. 24, at Kent Island High School. The ensemble groups were comprised of two, three or four students, Ellsworth Tolliver, KCHS substitute band teacher, said in an interview March 2 at the high school.
The festival was regulated and adjudicated, meaning pieces performed at the festival were chosen from a pre-approved list. Students practiced throughout the year — especially after school on Wednesdays — ahead of the festival, where each performance was given a score by two judges.
To quality for states, students needed a one rating. Of the 14 students who participated, 12 earned a score of one; the other two students scored twos. All of the participants from KCHS received a certificate and will get a medal for earning high ratings, Tolliver said.
“These were all ensembles, combinations of clarinets, saxophones, trumpets,” Tolliver said. “These kids worked very hard. It wasn’t anything that I did that made this happen, it was all the kids. I gave them time to practice, and they did, and this was the result of it.”
Students in the ensembles are a part of the concert band, but this was additional practice, Tolliver said.
“This group of kids that went are extremely serious about their instruments and playing,” he said. “There was one young man who played in three different groups and got a one in each of the groups that he played in.”
Another student, Tolliver said, typically plays the clarinet, but played a saxophone in the ensemble and earned a one, “even though she was new to the instrument.”
“This group of kids is extremely dedicated to the craft,” Tolliver said. “They’re just a group of kids that love playing their instruments...They come in with their instruments in their hands.”
At the time of the interview, Tolliver did not know the date for the state competition. In preparation for that competition, the 12 students competing can choose to continue practices the piece they performed at the Solo and Ensemble festival or they can choose another piece from the list.
The students who compete in the state festival can also choose to remain in the same ensemble groups or form different ones. Tolliver said when he asked them if they planned to switch groups, they had not decided yet.
Tolliver said the band students have also been getting ready for the district festival, where the concert band will perform three selected pieces and do a sight reading exercise, where they will be given a piece they have never played before and will be scored on their performance.
To help prepare for the sight reading task, Tolliver said he has the students sight read every day, so they become comfortable with the process and know what to look for on the sheet music to help them play the piece well.
“It’s the idea of looking at a new piece of music and being comfortable with that,” Tolliver said about having students sight read every day. “I don’t just put a piece of music in front of them, I encourage them to look at it and tell me what they see...What key signature is it in? What’s the time signature? They’re getting used to it now.”
The district festival was held Wednesday, March 8, at North Dorchester High School.
Tolliver said he feels “really good” about how the students will perform at that competition.
Band students have other upcoming performances as well, Tolliver said. Two students will participate in this year’s All-Shore Chorus festival later this month and another two will participate in the All-Shore Band festival in April. The jazz band will be performing at the opening reception for the Kent Cultural Alliance’s new building 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Garfield Center.
