STEVENSVILLE — The Kent Island Elks Lodge 2576 horseshoe league celebrates 30 consecutive years of competition this spring.
The league was founded in 1992 by Past Exalted Ruler Joe McGeeney, who initially served as league president; then the torch of leadership for the league was passed to Elk Frank Calwina in 1996. Calwina created a sign reading, “Welcome to Kent Island’s Field of Dreams.” The sign has been mounted at the horseshoe venue for more than 25 years.
Calwina turned leadership over to current league President Mike Moran in the late 1990s. Moran served as president for six years before turning the league over to member Tony Gay from 2003 until 2008. In 2009, Moran became president again and has continued since.
McGeeney eventually moved back to Essex, where he grew up, and transferred his Elks membership to Essex Lodge 1866, where he’s still a very active member.
McGeeney said, “We used to have a family picnic day at the lodge. Some members at the picnic said, ‘Let’s bring out the horseshoes,’ and we played during the picnic. That’s where the idea first came from to start the league. It went forward from there. The lodge has always been about activities for its members, and the camaraderie.”
The league began in 1992 with only four horseshoe pits, meaning only eight teams could compete at one session.
Calwina said, “There were 16 teams in the league in 1994 when I first joined. We had to play in shifts. Eight teams would play beginning at 6 p.m. The second set of eight teams would come to play at 8 p.m. the same evening. We had to put up outdoor lights to play later in the evening. We had a total of 32 members in the league back then.”
Since then improvement have been made and the venue expanded.
“Mike has been very instrumental in all the improvements we’ve had in the league, especially the expansion of the venue and keeping the league going. All that credit goes to Mike,” Gay noted.
The venue now boasts 12 state-of-the-art horseshoe pits, possibly not a better venue in the state of Maryland. Six years ago, the Maryland Senior Olympics hosted their annual horseshoe tournament at the KI Elks lodge, as well a several Elks district horseshoe tournaments.
The popularity of the horseshoe league has not waned over the past 30 years. Even during the pandemic, when everything was shut down the first part of March 2020, the league continued — just with a slight delay. Instead of beginning in late March/early April, the 2020 league opened in June, when outdoor activities were deemed “safer.” The 2021 season began as normal and set a record with 20 two-person teams, 40 players, the largest group of horseshoe teams ever for the league.
Every year the Elks league has a spring horseshoe season, followed by a fall horseshoe season. At the end of the season, there is a tournament, with teams seeded by their regular season record.
Tournament winners are sometimes a big surprise with regular season winners being stumped by lesser teams — similar to what sometimes happens during the “March Madness” college basketball national tournament, Upsets do happen when teams “get hot.”
Moran has often said, “Our league is about having fun. There’s lots of laughter out here every Wednesday. It’s about fellowship and making friends as much as anything.”
One of the founding members back in 1992 was Kent Island’s Glenn Stoy, who participated every season for at least the first 20 years. Stoy said, “One of my fondest memories was Frank, Art Goehring and others out here throwing horseshoes in the mud. We threw, even when it would start raining, and laughed about it. It was lots of fun!”
Teams are now paired by a drawing of experienced horseshoe players with less experienced players to attempt to make all teams competitive. The goal is to have parity in the league, which is open to both men and women. Players do not need their own horseshoes to participate.
This year’s 30th season will begin at 6 p.m. April 6. On Saturday, April 23, the KI Elks will host a memorial tournament in honor of former league members who have died. Longtime league member Tommy Thombs is coordinating the tournament, which also is open to the public.
The KI Elks are just one of thousands of Elks lodges across the nation. The mission of the Elks everywhere is the same, to provide support to their local communities. The Elks national slogan is, “Elks Care, Elks Share.” They support all groups of American people, particularly youth, veterans, first-responders and, most recently, support to the current humanitarian efforts for the Ukrainian people whose nation has been invaded by a foreign nation, and many of its citizens have had to flee to neighboring countries to survive. The KI Elks have been collecting all sorts of clothing, canned foods and other essentials to be flown to the Ukraine region for disbursement to the people.
Anyone interested in joining the league or playing in the memorial tournament should call Mike Moran at 301-509-9516.
