STEVENSVILLE — Kent Island Beach Cleanups and PlasticFree QAC are encouraging volunteers to #ConnectAndCollect as part of Ocean Conservancy’s 37th International Coastal Cleanup, the world’s largest volunteer effort to remove and record trash from local lakes, waterways, beaches and the ocean.
“The ICC is better when we’re together. After so much time apart, this year’s ICC is a time to safely reconnect with our ocean and our loved ones while helping to remove plastics from beaches and waterways,” said Kristin Weed, Kent Island Beach Cleanup’s president and co-founder. “This year, we have partnered with PlasticFree QAC to host this community cleanup event. We will have four locations for volunteers to choose from, all working seamlessly together for a cleaner, healthier Kent Island and Queen Anne’s County.”
Cleanups will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Terrapin Nature Park, Kent Narrows Landing and Pier, Libbey’s Coastal Kitchen Beach and Ferry Point Park.
Volunteers contribute to the world’s largest database on marine debris by logging the trash they collect in Ocean Conservancy’s award-nominated Clean Swell app (available for free download from the App Store and Google Play). Scientists, researchers, industry leaders and policymakers rely on Ocean Conservancy’s Ocean Trash Index to inform policy and determine solutions to the growing marine debris crisis.
Every year, millions of tons of trash — including an estimated 11 million metric tons of plastic waste — flows into the ocean, impacting more than 800 marine species and even entering the food chain. Over the last 35 years of the ICC, over 16.5 million volunteers have joined cleanup efforts big and small to remove 344 million pounds of trash from beaches and waterways worldwide.
“In 2019, our last ICC pre-Covid, 227 volunteers joined us at nine locations across our county and recorded almost 4,000 pounds of trash,” Weed said. Top items included cigarette butts, food wrappers, plastic and Styrofoam take-out containers, bottle caps and lids, straws and cutlery.
“No matter where you are or the size of your cleanup, every piece of trash collected by ICC volunteers helps to stem the tide of plastic entering our ocean,” said Allison Schutes, director of Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. “We’re excited to be able to come together for this year’s ICC, both through community cleanups events and small group cleanups; and we are so grateful for the efforts of Kent Island Beach Cleanups and PlasticFree QAC and all the Queen Anne’s County, Maryland, volunteers in helping us achieve our shared vision for a cleaner, healthier ocean.”
