Preston Historical Society

The Preston Historical Society Museum features an exhibit on the Shore’s canning industry. Canning will be featured in a Nov. 10 talk at the Oxford Community Center.

 PHOTO BY CHRIS POLK

OXFORD — Buying food in metal cans at the market is something we do without thinking much about how those time saving cans got there. For hundreds of years before canning societies preserved foods through drying, smoking, sugaring, freezing, and salting. The ability to safely store and ship food in glass and metal canisters dates only to the early 1800s and since then has had a tremendous impact on history. Locally, the impact of the canning industry on the Eastern Shore will be the subject of a program presented at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Oxford Community Center.

