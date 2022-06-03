Kids camp, 10th anniversary celebration slated for Oxford Community Center
The Oxford Community Center has ongoing yoga classes as well as a number of special events and other programming this summer.
The calendar in June includes a summer kids camp, performances and a 10th anniversary celebration and community happy hour on June 24.
Ongoing events
Mondays, 1-2:15 p.m.
Yoga with Suzy Hurley, Advanced beginners, $20/class, 10 classes for $150
Saturdays, 9:30-11 a.m.
Yoga w Suzy Hurley, Intermediate, $20/class, 10 classes/ $150
Tuesdays to Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Strong and Steady w Janet Pfiffer, $10/class 10/$80
June 2022
Sunday, June 12, 3:00 p.m., free
Outdoor Readers Theatre, The Tred Avon Players, in partnership with the Oxford Community will present The Square Root of Love, by Daniel Meltzer, three stories about love, from youth to old age, from innocence to maturity. Visit tredavonplayers.org to learn more.
Thursday, June 16, 5:30 p.m., free
Speaker Series: Mike Roman Oysters and more, learn what really goes on at Horn Point Laboratory, free
Friday, June 24, 5 p.m., free
10th Anniversary Celebration & Community Happy Hour
Celebrate with OCC and Oxford on this special day, where we gather to remember ourroots and how the OCC has grown and become an integral part of our community. Enjoy live music, food, and libations. Free admission, cash bar.
June 27-July 29, weekdays
Oxford Kids Camp, four lively weeks of theme-based fun, open to kids ages 6-13. Visit oxfordkidscamp.org to learn more.
July 2022
Saturday, July 2, 8:30 –10:30 a.m., free
Cars and Coffee – enjoy your coffee amongst amazing cars and learn their stories
July 17, 5 p.m., free
Oxford Paint-out, Exhibit and Sale, Artists from Plein Air Easton will be painting in Oxford throughout the day. They’ll exhibit their work at the OCC at 5pm. A great opportunity to purchase a fresh painting of our town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.