CAMBRIDGE — In partnership with the Friends of Blackwater and the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge will hold its annual Youth Fishing event on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at “Hog Range” Pond behind the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center.
This is a family-friendly fishing event for children 15 and under, aimed at beginner and novice anglers.
All participants will be required to preregister by phone for this event. Beginning May 17 at 9 a.m., family groups of up to five individuals can register by phone for one of the 15 spots available each day by calling 410-221-8157. Each registered family group will be required to have an email address so that they can receive guidelines for the event, updates and reminders.
Registered youth will receive a t-shirt and special gift. Bait (nightcrawlers) will be provided for anglers, or they may bring their own bait or lures. A limited number of sanitized “loaner” fishing rods will be available, but anglers are encouraged to bring their own if they have one. As always, staff and volunteers are on hand to provide assistance to any of the young anglers who might need help.
Bottled drinks and prepackaged snacks will also be provided for participants free-of-charge.
Parents should note that this is a non-competitive, catch-and-release event, meant to introduce children to the fun of fishing. Any snakeheads that are caught may be kept, but they must be deceased before they leave the premises. No pets are allowed at this event.
