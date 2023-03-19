ANNAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Feb. 22, over 600 dignitaries, legislative leaders and advocates came together at the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis for Developmental Disabilities Day at the Legislature.
The day kicked off with remarks by key legislative leaders, including remarks by Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and Maryland Governor Wes Moore. Carol Beatty, Secretary of Maryland’s Department of Disabilities followed Governor Moore.
While informing the public about important advocacy topics, art students were also honored in grades K-12 for statewide awards earned in the “Together We’re Better” artwork contest. The contest was created by The Arc Maryland in conjunction with Maryland State Department of Education, the Maryland Department of Disabilities and the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council. The contest for high school students was to create coloring book pages for elementary school students demonstrating inclusion, with winning artworks published in a children’s coloring book made available at libraries across the state.
Sharon Dols, director of operations and strategic development for The Arc Maryland, excitedly shared that “Mrs. (Andrea) Schulte’s art students at Kent Island High nailed it, and this was a first for the ‘Together We’re Better’ contest where one school won first, second, third and honorable mention all in the same year. Huge congratulations to Mrs. Schulte and her students!”
Kent Island High School was presented with a check for $800 for its Art Department, and Schulte, art department chair at KIHS, celebrated with her students who took home gift cards and framed certificates. The state award winners were:
First Place – Zachary Gagliano, 10th Grade, KIHS
Second Place – Chelsea Beatty, 11th Grade, KIHS
Third Place – Erin Bowen, 12th Grade, KIHS
Honorable Mention – Elsa LaVoie, 10th Grade, KIHS
“Using my art to persuade kids to think differently about inclusion seems like a good use of my talent,” said Zach. “It was fun, and I hope kids think about how they treat others.”
“This topic (of inclusion) is a very important one to be teaching,” said Chelsea. “I did this contest because I think it’s a good way of showing kids it’s good to be inclusive of everyone in a fun way!”
“I intern in our PACS room and I am also a member of our Unified Baseball and Unified Conditioning and Weightlifting teams at KIHS,” said Erin. “Working with students of varied abilities has a special place in my heart. Inclusion should be taught to everyone!”
Elsa also added, “This topic is important because of how everyone needs to see people [they can relate to who are achieving their dreams. Especially at a young age. Kids need to see that they are accepted and not alone.”
No better example of this was the inspiring speech delivered by Maryland State Delegate Aaron Kaufman, representing District 18 in Montgomery County, who has cerebral palsy, and is the first member of the Maryland General Assembly with a physical disability.
“I hope the students really gained a new perspective on the magnitude of the positive impact they made, not only by participating in a contest that is near and dear to my heart, but also by taking in the passionate speeches made throughout the morning. I hope this inspires them to continue making a difference in the lives of others within their school, and community — especially those students with disabilities that need our support the most,” said Michael Bell, supervisor of fine arts for Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, who was in attendance with Schulte to support the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.