STEVENSVILLE — Faith Hartlove, a junior at Kent Island High School, is the Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Visual Art Teen of the Week.
Faith is an active member and leader in the visual arts department for Andrea Schulte, Art Department chair. Schulte describes her first meeting Faith while teaching remotely.
“My introduction to Faith was over a Google Meet, when she was an enthusiastic student in my Fundamentals of Art class,” said Schulte. “She embraced the challenges of a virtual art studio and truly impressed me with her resourcefulness, sincere investment, and her valuable class participation.”
Faith said, “I first started participating in KIHS art classes during virtual learning. It helped me to communicate things I felt through art that I couldn’t put into words. Quarantine took a toll on everybody, and art helped me personally to get through it.”
Transitioning from full-time behind a camera and active microphone last year turned into an even more valuable vocal member of Schulte’s 2-D Studio Art honors level 2 art class this year.
“Faith continues to be willing to step up and lead by example in the classroom, during critique, and after school. Because of this,” said Schulte, “Faith now serves as the National Art Honor Society president at Kent Island High.”
Since taking on the position, Faith has led Schulte’s NAHS to help create a Homecoming float, with several NAHS members participating in the parade, in addition to kickstarting some fundraisers and community service opportunities. The Art Department has also turned some of their artistic efforts to supporting the KIHS theater’s spring production of “The Little Mermaid” and students have begun planning the exciting relaunch of ArtScene, which is one of two district-wide student art exhibitions K-12 held at both high schools, first launched in 2019, now slated for relaunch on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Faith’s artwork has been showcased locally and into the National Scholastic Art Competition last year with plans for more this winter. The Art Department at KIHS receives many requests from community members to assist with art projects throughout the year, and Faith took the most recent request on herself.
“She’s painting a replacement door for the Little Free Library project supported by the Friends of the Library,” said Schulte. “Unfortunately, the little library has sustained vandalism several times, so it is our hope that Faith’s beautification efforts will deter this in the future.”
“What a kind-hearted way to put creativity to a community need, and lend a hand. Faith Hartlove definitely has a bright future ahead in the arts, and we’ll look forward to seeing her artwork this spring at ArtScene 2022,” said Michael Bell, supervisor of visual and performing arts.
