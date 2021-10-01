ST. MICHAELS — On Sunday, Sept. 26, the St. Andrews Society of the Eastern Shore was welcomed to Christ Church in St. Michaels for the annual Kirkin’ of the Tartans.
Held outdoors in the front church yard, the 10 a.m. service began with an opening hymn played by The Chesapeake Caledonian Pipes and Drums led by Pipe Major Robert Wallace. Bagpipers and SASES members all looked grand in their kilts and highland finery.
The highlight of the Kirkin’ was when SASES President Tom Duncan presented a basket of tartans to the rector, the Rev. Steven Moser for a blessing.
Following the service, the bagpipers played for the general enjoyment of church members and passersby alike.
According to legend, the Kirkin’ ceremony dates to 1747 when the English prohibited Scots from wearing the kilt, and so highlanders hid pieces of tartan and brought them to the church each year to be secretly blessed.
A less romantic but probably more accurate version is that in 1941, the Rev. Peter Marshall, an American born in Scotland, introduced the Kirkin’ at his New York church to raise funds for charitable purposes.
Regardless of origin, all can agree that it is a splendid display and celebration of Scottish heritage, SASES said.
The St. Andrews Society of the Eastern Shore is a social and benevolent organization for those of Scottish heritage, and unlike some other societies, it allows women to join and hold office. The Society offers educational and charitable assistance to Scottish men and women, their descendants and their widows and widowers.
