RIDGELY — Adedapo Laditan has joined Benedictine, a service provider for developmentally disabled and autistic children and adults, as the senior director of Adult Services. In this role, Laditan provides leadership to all aspects of the Adult Services program including management and fiscal sustainability. Benedictine’s Adult Services program serves over 90 adults that live in Benedictine owned and managed group homes or as participants in a day-only program.

