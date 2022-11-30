From left, 36th District Del. Steve Arentz, 36th District Del. Jay Jacobs, Caroline County Commissioner-elect Frank Bartz and 36th District Del Jeff Ghrist arrive to tour His Hope Ministries’ homeless shelter.
Stefanie Johnson, left, executive director of His Hope Ministries, gives local politicians a tour the homeless facility. Del. Jay Jacobs, R-36, listens to her explain how the shelter serves the community.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
DENTON — Local delegates recently toured the shelter run by His Hope Ministries in Denton. In the summer, the location is a camp, but in the winter, the shelter uses the property. His Hope Ministries is searching for a location that would provide a year round solution to the problem of homelessness in the community.
Stefanie Johnson, executive director of His Hope Ministries, greeted delegates bright and early in the parking lot Nov. 1. Delegates Steven Arentz, Jeff Ghrist and Jay Jacobs, all R-36, as well as Caroline County Commissioner-elect Frank Bartz attended the tour.
The camp has little modular cabins spaced in between the loblolly pines.
“We will be the only one (shelter) that takes them as youth as young 13. We will take unaccompanied youth between 18-24. We can assist with anyone couch to couch surfing,” she said.
Johnson invited the lawmakers in. There were thin hallways with bunk bed rooms and a small kitchen.
“This is where we break bread everyday together. If you take a peek in there, that is the men’s dorm. And they do have their own restrooms as well. And they can shower when they need to,” said Johnson.
One of the delegates asked her if His Hope Ministries got federal and state operating cost grants.
She said, “Yes, both grants. That is how we cover the expenses for the shelter as well as rapid rehousing. We have not started a capital campaign yet. I have been in this position for three months, and I know that is what is needed to get the ball rolling.”
She showed the delegates throughout the facility including a room where they housed a family of nine at one time. One of her goals with having a year round shelter is the opportunity to bring in classroom settings and trainings for the guests. The big goal is to insure that people don’t return to the shelter once they leave.
Arentz asked, “When you talk about tutoring and all that stuff, are the schools doing anything for you?”
She said the school system obtained a grant to partner with them.
One of the really tough economic challenges is that the people who leave the shelter find that there is a dearth of affordable housing in Denton. The only public transportation is Delmarva Community Transit, which doesn’t serve the entire county.
If she could get enough funding, Johnson has a dream vision.
“A year round shelter that is big enough so that it has several wings. When we have families here it is tough for them to maneuver with children and having come from a housing unit and then being introduced to other people from different backgrounds. Whether they are nervous, anxious, scared or whatever, it would be great to have families get their own wing. And we can always use much more staffing. To open all those beds, I would easily need a salary to cover at least three more staff,” she said.
The lawmakers left with a fresh picture of what the homeless shelter in Caroline County looks like.
“It was an honor for them to take time to see our hometown shelter. It was humbling that the delegates came to see and take time out of their busy days to see the needs of the homeless in our community,” Johnson said.
