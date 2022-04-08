EASTON — Habitat for Humanity Choptank will host DIY and Demo Day, an afternoon of presentations and demonstrations at the Habitat Choptank ReStore, 8610 Commerce Dr., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.
DIY and Demo Day, organized by Habitat for Humanity Choptank, is a community event that will feature fun and educational presentations, demonstrations, and informational tables. Habitat Choptank and other organizations will share their knowledge on DIY projects, plants and trees, home repair, and more.
Habitat Choptank staff and volunteers will bring the Tool Library to DIY and Demo Day. The Tool Library, made possible with support from the Nathan Foundation, is Habitat Choptank’s newest neighborhood revitalization resource which helps neighborhoods and community organizations complete repairs and DIY projects. Visit the Tool Library at DIY and Demo Day for demonstrations on DIY home repairs and home maintenance.
Habitat Choptank has partnered with several organizations and individuals to make DIY and Demo Day possible. ShoreRivers will provide native plant and tree care information while local artists present DIY crafts with upcycled materials provided by the Habitat Choptank ReStore. The Talbot County Free Library will share information on their seed library, give away free children’s books, and loan Wi-Fi hotspots during the event. Frozen treats from Rita’s will be available for purchase.
