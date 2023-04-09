Conservation Landscaping

Join Lynn Randle and special guest Maryland Master Naturalist Susan Hauser in a three-course program with field trips designed to ignite your interest in finding suitable native plants to add to your landscape to support your favorite pollinators.

EASTON — Let’s face it, the birds and bees can use all the help they can get these days. Fortunately, there’s plenty that gardeners can do to provide much needed habitat and still have an attractive garden.

