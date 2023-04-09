Join Lynn Randle and special guest Maryland Master Naturalist Susan Hauser in a three-course program with field trips designed to ignite your interest in finding suitable native plants to add to your landscape to support your favorite pollinators.
EASTON — Let’s face it, the birds and bees can use all the help they can get these days. Fortunately, there’s plenty that gardeners can do to provide much needed habitat and still have an attractive garden.
Join Chesapeake Forum for a three-session program on conservation gardening beginning April 18 and learn how to provide habitat for local and migratory birds, butterflies and other beneficials. Field trips will trigger your imagination as you learn how to find suitable native plants to add to your landscape to support your favorite pollinators, and perhaps replace plants from foreign habitats.
The course will focus on the habitat of the Eastern Shore region and the unique solutions that native plant options can provide when puzzling over how to “perk up” your landscape with care-free selections that will survive from year to year while providing a positive habitat for pollinators.
“You Too Can Practice Conservation Landscaping” is three classroom sessions from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 18, April 25 and May 2, in person at the Easton YMCA or via Zoom, plus, two field trips from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays April 21 and April 28, and an optional field trip to Mt. Cuba on May 5, which requires a separate registration. To register, visit chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, please send your email and mailing address to info@chesapeakeforum.org.
