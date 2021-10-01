EASTON — Chesapeake Forum presents Preserving Family History with your Smartphone with David Wheelan. The power and influence of oral history since it became popular and affordable in the 1950s is truly astonishing. More recently, the same is now true with video recording. With the iPhone's introduction in 2007, millions now literally hold the perfect tool to provide priceless archive material to family history collections.
The class will include three sessions: the first will review some examples of family history videos; the second session will highlight the art and science of interviewing; and the third will focus on the editing process and how to share or store video projects.
While the course will apply to both Android and iPhones, the instructor will be doing demonstrations using Apple products.
Enrollment is limited. Choose between Zoom classes or recorded, 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 5, 12 and 19. Cost: $30.
Wheelan is the publisher of the Spy Newspapers, Easton. Over the last 30 years, he has worked in the fields of communications, institutional development,and strategic planning with the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation, Washington College, The Nature Conservancy, Trust for Public Land, and the University of California, Berkeley. He founded the Spy in 2009, which currently supports three e-newspapers on the Eastern Shore.
