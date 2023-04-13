Civil War in Talbot County

“The Civil War in Maryland, Part II,” is offered in a three sessions.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Civil War was a transformative event in the history of the nation. Irrespective of region or state, few aspects of life remained unchanged by the events of 1861-1865. Despite the fact that no significant military engagements occurred in Talbot County, the lives of its residents, both Black and white, were impacted in many ways.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.