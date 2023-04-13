EASTON — The Civil War was a transformative event in the history of the nation. Irrespective of region or state, few aspects of life remained unchanged by the events of 1861-1865. Despite the fact that no significant military engagements occurred in Talbot County, the lives of its residents, both Black and white, were impacted in many ways.
This spring, continue learning about Maryland’s role the Civil War through some of the more notable Union and Confederate leaders, focusing on the Eastern Shore, and looking at the postwar outcomes and repercussions, including “Lost Cause Mythology.”
This is a continuation of last semester’s course, but students don’t need to have taken Part I to enjoy this course. In fact, students can review sessions from Part I in the Chesapeake Forum course library.
“The Civil War in Maryland, Part II,” is three sessions from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, April 18, April 25 and May 2. This is a hybrid class, offered in person at the Easton Family YMCA, via Zoom or by recording). Class: $40. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
The Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, please send your name, address and contact information to info@chesapeakeforum.org.
