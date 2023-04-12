EASTON — The microscopic world of plankton is on tap at Chesapeake Forum April 19 when James Pierson, Ph.D., introduces participants to the tiny creatures that make up a critical part of the Chesapeake Bay’s food web. The word plankton, coined over a century ago, comes from a Greek word meaning wanderer or drifter. That’s exactly what these tiny particles do — drift around — although their role in the food chain is hardly passive.
Participants will learn about the major players in the plankton food web in the Chesapeake Bay through images and videos, and learn how that tiny world connects to people’s everyday lives. The class will touch on how these local plankton communities have changed over time, and how people’s understanding has improved with new technologies.
The class will discuss the impact of human activities on these tiny drifters, with specific discussion topics to include invasive species, the dead zone, and microplastics. The course will also include a brief introduction to the Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge, including a sneak peek at the upcoming field trip to Horn Point.
Pierson is a biological oceanographer at the Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge. His research is primarily on zooplankton or animal plankton that eat algae and provide food for fish and shellfish.
“From Plankton to Plastic: The Chesapeake Bay Under a Microscope” is one session from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19. This is a hybrid class offered in person at the Easton Family YMCA, via Zoom or by recording. Cost: $20. To register, visit chesapeakeforum.org.
