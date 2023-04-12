Plankton

Microscopic plankton makes up a critical part of the Chesapeake Bay’s food web.

EASTON — The microscopic world of plankton is on tap at Chesapeake Forum April 19 when James Pierson, Ph.D., introduces participants to the tiny creatures that make up a critical part of the Chesapeake Bay’s food web. The word plankton, coined over a century ago, comes from a Greek word meaning wanderer or drifter. That’s exactly what these tiny particles do — drift around — although their role in the food chain is hardly passive.

