EASTON — There’s evidence that babies and pre-verbal toddlers can understand and use simple sign language to signal their needs. Researchers say that can help reduce the frustration and number of tantrums as babies begin to develop communication skills, but that’s not all.
Learning basic sign language can improve spatial reasoning as where and how you sign determines meaning. It also helps to create better reaction times and peripheral vision, and allows the ability to communicate with a wider variety of individuals. Plus, learning a new language has cognitive benefits.
Join Chesapeake Forum instructor Judith Cornette, M.Ed, SLP/CCC, on June 2 for the “FUNdamentals of Sign Language.” You’ll be introduced to the sign language alphabet as well as basic phrases to help improve communication skills. Following the course, you’ll have enough information to practice and use simple signs and phrases, along with the knowledge to keep improving your skills over time.
Judith Cornette is a speech and language pathologist specializing in non-verbal autistic language learners. FUNdamentals of Sign Language is one session from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, in person at the Easton Family YMCA. Cost: $20. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
