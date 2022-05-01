EASTON — How does the concept of Smart Growth create the city of the future – the Resilient City? Learn how Resilient Cities make it through crises, and face future shocks and stresses from climate change, growing and diverse population needs, and depleted energy resources in this Chesapeake Forum class May 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Join International development expert Bruce Purdy as he looks at how today’s cities are making huge investments to address the impact of climate change, plan for rapidly changing social needs, and create greater economic vitality. Examples of U.S. and International Resilient Cities will show the actions they have taken to be smart as they look toward a future of growing uncertainty.
Purdy has more than 45 years of experience planning and financing rural and urban infrastructure projects in more than 25 emerging and developing economies. He holds a B.A. from Ohio Wesleyan University, an M.A. from the University of Maryland, and undertook extensive coursework in strategic and organizational planning at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
To register for “Smart Growth and the Resilient City” or to find other classes that might interest you, visit www.chesapeakeforum.org. Classes are available as hybrid (in-person at the Easton Peachblossom YMCA or Zoom), Zoom only, or recording.
