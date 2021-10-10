EASTON — Chesapeake Forum is offering a class with Eastern Shore gardener Ken Morgan. The class will meet at Robin’s Nest Floral and Garden Center in Easton.
A fixture among Eastern Shore gardeners, Morgan will provide students with a great discussion of the peculiarities of the Eastern Shore climate and how this affects you and your landscape. He will start with a brief discussion on preparing shrubs, trees, and lawns for the winter season, including such topics as fertilizing, and pruning. But importantly, students get to tap into his many years of experience dealing with the seasons here on the Eastern Shore to answer their questions.
Whether you are new to the Eastern Shore or puzzled over solving a particular problem in your landscape, come prepared to learn a lot. All gardening questions are encouraged and welcomed in what is sure to be a useful and educational class as seasons shift from fall into winter.
This course will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Robin’s Nest in Easton. Cost: $10. Enrollment is limited.
Born and raised in Easton, Morgan is co-owner of Robin’s Nest Floral and Design Center. With decades of experience, he is a popular speaker for various organizations throughout the Eastern Shore and has conducted countless lawn and garden talks over the years. He is also known for his weekly how-to gardening radio shows for local radio stations.
To register for this class or to find the list of fall classes visit the website chesapeakeforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.