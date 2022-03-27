CHESTERTOWN — Offering an account of the Boston Massacre that yields “fresh understandings of the cause of liberty and its consequences” and “startling revelations,” Serena Zabin, a professor of history and chair of the history department at Carleton College in Minnesota, is scheduled to deliver a guest lecture at Washington College that provides a compelling new slant on this well-known American Revolutionary event.
Set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 in Hynson Lounge, the lecture is part of the Washington College History Department’s Guy F. Goodfellow Memorial Lecture series.
The public is invited.
There is no cost.
Zabin’s lecture will draw from her recently published book, titled “The Boston Massacre: A Family History.”
The story of the Boston Massacre — when on a late winter evening in 1770, British soldiers shot five local men to death — is familiar to generations.
But from the very beginning, many accounts have obscured a truth that the massacre arose from conflicts that were as personal as they were political, according to a news release.
Zabin uses original sources and lively stories to illuminate this tale, following British troops as they are dispatched from Ireland to Boston in 1768 to subdue the increasingly rebellious Colonists.
Zabin’s account reveals a forgotten world hidden in plain sight: the many regimental wives and children who accompanied these armies.
“We see these families jostling with Bostonians for living space, finding common cause in the search for a lost child, trading barbs and and sharing baptisms. Becoming, in other words, neighbors,” according to a news release.
“When soldiers shot unarmed citizens in the street, it was these intensely human, now broken bonds that fueled what quickly became a bitterly fought American Revolution,” the news release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.