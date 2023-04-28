If you’ve driven to Cambridge recently, you’ve passed by the new townhome development in Trappe called Lakeside. The controversial development is just one example of county planning and zoning decisions that affect residents of Talbot County. The Maryland Department of the Environment ultimately approved Lakeside after the county planning commission withdrew its approval.
Join Chesapeake Forum on May 1 to learn about the role of municipal, county and state jurisdictions in aspects of land use planning from Talbot Council Council Member Pete Lesher, as he explains the rules affecting planning and growth decisions.
Lesher will outline the management tools currently in place and describe options for additional policies that could shape future development. He will cover the role of municipal and county comprehensive plans, along with impact fees, transferable development rights and the Chesapeake Bay Critical Areas.
Finally, hear what options are being considered for the future, including an adequate public facilities ordinance, and the possible impacts of other tools (if enacted), and gain an understanding of why community engagement is important to the comprehensive planning process.
Lesher was elected in 2018 and 2022. He is chief curator of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, where he has served since 1991.
Talbot County Planning and Growth is a hybrid, one-session course, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 1. It will held in person at the Easton Family YMCA, or by ZOOM or recording). Cost is $20. To register visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, please send your name and address to info@chesapeakeforum.org.
