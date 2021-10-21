BALTIMORE– The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture is announcing its Fall Fest scheduled for Oct. 30.
The festival will celebrate the season with fun for children, entertainment, and health and wellness activities for the whole family, including a COVID vaccine clinic. Admission is free.
“We are throwing open our doors to encourage museum guests to come for the exhibits but to leave with a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Terri Freeman, the Museum’s Executive Director. “By providing this vaccination clinic in our Museum, we’re hoping the convenience will make getting vaccinations easier for our guests. Our goal is to get as many people as possible vaccinated during the Festival.”
The Lewis Museum’s clinical partners for the Festival are Five Medicine, providing free vaccinations in its clinic, and Kaiser Permanente and Johns Hopkins University, offering health and wellness presentations throughout the day.
Topics include maintaining children’s immunizations schedule, mental health, stress reduction and being proactive about health. “It is a gift to partner with such enthusiastic advocates for public health and wellness in our region,” said Freeman. “Along with the vaccine clinic, and seminars on health care and wellness, our galleries will be open to provide a family-friendly environment for our guests and their children.”
Other festival activities include:
• Children’s activities such as caricature drawings, storytelling, message button making and candy-bag giveaways
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.