Summer Reading 2021
June 14-Aug. 14
All ages are encouraged to register in person or online for "Tales with Tails." Don't miss your chance to earn reading rewards and attend a variety of programs that are fun "fur" everyone! Sign ups for the Summer Reading Challenge begin June 14, but you can get a jump start on event registration now.
KIDS BIRTH-5
Summer Storytime
Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m., beginning June 23
Storytime is back! Join us on the Courthouse Green for a half hour of stories, songs, finger-plays, and movement. For children birth to age 5 with a caregiver. Registration is required due to COVID-19.
Special Storytime Parties
June 26 and July 17, 10 a.m.
Join us on the Courthouse Green for the Bubble Dance Party in June, and come back for Tales with Tails storytime in July! There will be a craft activity, stories, lots of movement and dancing, and of course, plenty of bubbles! Registration is required due to COVID-19.
SCHOOL-AGE KIDS
Super Smash Bros Tournament
June 11, 2 p.m.
Middle and high school students are invited to kick off the summer with a smash in a battle for the title of Library Champion!
Pokemon Scavenger Hunt
July 10, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Calling all Pokémon Trainers! Come join the "Who's that Pokémon" quest at the Denton Branch.
Summer STEAM Days
Thursdays in July, 3 p.m.
Explore our interactive Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math stations, and enjoy a take-home craft too.
ALL AGES
Learn to Ukulele
Thursday in June, 4 p.m.
Learn ukulele basics, theory, tips, and tricks to begin your music journey. Learn a strum, learn a chord, learn a song! Bring your own ukulele or borrow one from us.
Craft and Munch
Every week from June 21 – Aug. 7
Register each week for a craft with a different theme. Check out our full schedule now and register for your favorites! Each kit is free and comes with a snack to enjoy while you create.
See the full schedule of events online at carolib.org.
