EASTON — This month, share the love of reading with fun activities and book recommendations with Talbot County Free Library’s “For the Love of Reading” Challenge.
The challenge is open to children, teens and adults from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28. In order to participate in the challenge, the reader will need to download the Beanstack Tracker app to their mobile device, select Talbot County Free Library as the participating library, and set up the account.
To log the minutes that were read, the participant has to open the app, select “Log” and follow the prompts. Talbot County Youth Services Librarian Laura Powell said she decided on this reading challenge because she wants the community to maintain the spark of reading during the winter season.
“When we participate in a reading challenge, we open ourselves to the possibility of having a completely new thought, learning a new skill, understanding someone near and dear to us, and ultimately, sparking the joy of reading,” said Powell. “The purpose of the reading challenge is to kindle, literally, a warm, cozy feeling around reading books. February is a perfect month for sparking the love of reading.”
For every hour read, virtual badges will be earned. The key is to keep on reading to continue to earn badges. The Beanstack app also offers the reading suggestion to keep the participant on track.
Participants will then be entered into a drawing to win a gift card to Target or Rise Up. Winners will be notified by phone or e-mail after Feb. 28.
Powell hopes that the readers take away the love and positivity that the challenge has to offer.
“Prizes make the journey fun, but the prize is not the reason for the challenge,” Powell said. “The point is to snuggle up to a book that makes you feel good. Stop by the Talbot County Free Library to find the perfect book for you!”
For more information, call the library at 410-822-1626 or email Powell at lpowell@tcfl.org.
