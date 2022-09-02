EASTON — Talbot County Free Library has announced this year’s One Maryland One Book selection: “What’s Mine and Yours,” by Naima Coster, and that the book is now available to check out from both branches.
featured
READING
EASTON — Talbot County Free Library has announced this year’s One Maryland One Book selection: “What’s Mine and Yours,” by Naima Coster, and that the book is now available to check out from both branches.
The library will host in-person books discussions on the following dates:
Monday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m., Easton Library
Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m., Easton Library
Monday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m., Easton Library
Tuesday, Oct. 4 , at 2 p.m., St. Michaels Library
No registration is required for these discussions, and refreshments will be served.
“What’s Mine and Yours,” is a multigenerational saga featuring two North Carolina families. They collide in ways that neither is prepared for when Black students from the east side of the county are integrated into the predominantly white schools on the west side. Readers will follow these families over decades as they break apart and come back together.
“We invite the community to stop by the library to participate in discussing a book that will connect people with different perspectives,” said Christina Acosta, library communications manager. “Together, attendees will investigate how unique points of view tie into our community.”
One Maryland One Book is Maryland’s only statewide community reading program that is viewed as a major book club all around the state. It’s an opportunity for people to read a good book, and then come together for a thoughtful discussion.
As part of the programming for the state’s largest reading and discussion program, 2022 One Maryland One Book, Coster will visit Maryland to discuss her book. She will make six stops on her tour in October. All tour events are free. No registration is required. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Coster will speak and sign books at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Salisbury University, 1101 Camden Avenue, Salisbury. It will be at Salisbury University’s Guerrieri Academic Commons. For more assistance, call 410-543-6450.
For more information about Talbot County Free Library services and programs, visit tcfl.org, call 410-822-1626, or email askus@tcfl.org.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.